French Quarter Museum Store Receives 2 National Awards

L to R: Timothy Kimbell and Michelle Gaynor

NEW ORLEANS — The Shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection received two awards at the annual Museum Store Association conference May 17-21 in Denver. The honors includes Best Marketing or Advertising for the store’s Holiday Market, and Best Museum Store Sunday Event at an Institution for its collaboration with 10 other New Orleans museum stores.

The Shop at THNOC specializes in exclusive products, gifts by local artists and books about the region with proceeds benefiting THNOC. The 2023 MSA Recognition Awards acknowledges the essential role museum stores like The Shop play in the success of their cultural institutions.

“Last summer, The Shop was recognized as one of the Best Museum Gift Shops Across America along with stores in New York, Los Angeles and D.C.,” says Michelle Gaynor, head of retail development at The Shop. “To have our team’s hard work continued to be recognized on a national level is amazing and I couldn’t be prouder.”