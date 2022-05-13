French Quarter Management District Launches Cleanliness Campaign

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The French Quarter Management District announced the launch of its Keep the Quarter Clean campaign. FQMD’s Livability Committee is sending this public service message to highlight city sanitation laws and sanitation services contracted for citizens.

The Keep the Quarter Clean campaign builds upon the City of New Orleans desire to Clean up NOLA and the Governor’s campaign to Keep Louisiana Beautiful. While businesses and residents had undertaken hard work of freshening up their facades, deep-cleaning, and generally spiffing up their properties during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the Quarter is once again in need of improved sanitation. The intent of the program is to maintain a higher level of cleanliness, where all stakeholders feel a sense of ownership in promoting the Keep the Quarter Clean campaign and driving a greater level of litter abatement and sanitation amongst our visitors, residents, businesses, and government agencies providing services in the French Quarter.

“It is all of our responsibility to preserve the French Quarter. Keep the Quarter Clean will utilize a multi-pronged campaign to be rolled out in collaboration with our appointing entities, political partners, and friends throughout our community.” – Karley Frankic, Executive Director

The Keep the Quarter Clean campaign will build awareness by issuing window decals, car magnets and partnering with civic-minded non-profit partners to share the message through social media. We invite everyone to share this important information and submit their observations to Keep the Quarter Clean!

Citizens will participate in the Keep the Quarter Clean campaign by increasing reporting of opportunities to clean up the French Quarter. Sanitation opportunities can be reported by contacting the //nola311.org/service-request by using a QR code, or reporting directly to City’s sanitation service provider, KBS/Empire via phone at 504-835-5551, or emailing FQsanitation@kbs-services.com.

Our free decals and magnets will be available at FQMD offices at 400 North Peters, Suite 206, NOLA 70130. We will also offer these at the upcoming Vieux Carré Property Owners Residents & Associates (VCPORA) Mother’s Day Concert and Picnic on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Cabrini Park (Dauphine and Barracks Streets).