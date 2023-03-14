French Quarter Hyatt Unveils Renovations

NEW ORLEANS – The Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans has announced the completion of an extensive interior renovation that includes a redesign of the lobby, guestrooms, meeting spaces, fitness center and food and beverage spaces.

Since 2012, the 254-room hotel has been located at 800 Iberville Street in the former home of the D.H. Holmes department store. The hotel features 12-foot ceilings, 10,660 square feet of flexible function space, an outdoor courtyard with pool, a poolside bar and a 24-hour fitness center.

The redesign, led by Studio 11, highlights “paneled high ceilings, warm metals and a moody color palette that set the stage for bold splashes of geometric patterns complemented by natural woods and intricate brass detailing,” as described by a hotel spokesperson. Studio 11 has office in Texas and New York.

The hotel’s new anchor restaurant, Holmes, “evokes a polished yet warm ambiance rooted in comfort.” Led by Executive Chef Malia Hamilton, the restaurant will feature gumbo, barbecue shrimp and other New Orleans staples. The bar’s cocktail menu features the Dauphine Dream and Empress 75.

The Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans is managed by HRI Lodging. Travis Tague is the hotel’s general manager.