French Quarter Fest Cancels Fall Event; Will Return in Spring 2022

Photo courtesy of French Quarter Festival (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers of the 2021 French Quarter Festival announced they are cancelling their planned October 2021 event, which had been rescheduled from April, because of increased rates of COVID infections and hospitalizations in the area. The decision came less than a week after Jazz Fest producers made a similar announcement.

“As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and wellbeing of our entire family first; our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter,” said a festival spokesperson in a statement. “It is with great sadness that we must cancel French Quarter Festival 2021 but look forward to celebrating next spring as we return to the stage April 21-24, 2022.”

Festival producers said they will provide relief payments to roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who will lose income because of the cancellation. The festival’s presenting sponsor, Chevron, is helping the cause.