Free Workshops for Jobseekers Over 50

Getty Images

SLIDELL, La. — Tri-Parish Works, the workforce development agency serving St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, is now accepting registration for its next BACK TO WORK 50+ programs.

BACK TO WORK 50+ helps older workers who are experiencing unemployment build the skills and confidence they need to compete in today’s competitive job market.

Available either in-person in Slidell and Belle Chasse or online, the free program consists of a one-hour overview workshop and three coaching sessions conducted over a two-week period that provide a “roadmap” on how to compete for in-demand jobs. Coaching will culminate with employer networking events in both Slidell and Belle Chasse that will enable participants to meet directly with employers from their targeted business sectors.

The next BACK TO WORK 50+ program begins on July 18 for the Slidell and online workshops, and July 25 in Belle Chasse.

Click here to register.