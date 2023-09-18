Free Workshops for Jobseekers Over 50

Getty Images

SLIDELL, La. — Tri-Parish Works, the workforce development agency serving St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes, is now accepting registration for its next Back to Work 50+ programs.

Back to Work 50+ helps older workers who are experiencing unemployment build skills and confidence.

Available either in-person in Slidell or online, the free program consists of a one-hour overview workshop and three two-hour coaching sessions. Coaching will culminate with employer networking events in Slidell that will enable participants to meet directly with employers from their targeted business sectors.

The next Back to Work 50+ program begins on Sept. 19 for both the Slidell and online workshops.

Reserve a seat by calling (855) 850-2525, or by visiting aarpfoundation.org/register.