Frazier to Lead American Counseling Association

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kimberly Frazier, associate professor of clinical rehabilitation and counseling at LSU Health New Orleans School of Allied Health Professions, has been elected president-elect of the American Counseling Association. Her one-year term will begin on July 1.

Founded in 1952, the ACA is the world’s largest association exclusively representing professional counselors in various practice settings, according to the association. It comprises 18 chartered divisions that provide leadership, resources and information unique to specialized areas and principles of counseling, serves four regions, and 56 chartered branches in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Dr. Frazier earned a PhD in Counselor Education from the University of New Orleans. She is a licensed professional counselor, licensed marriage and family therapist, and a nationally certified counselor. Her research focuses on counseling pediatric populations, culture-centered counseling interventions and training, systemic oppression and trauma.

Dr. Frazier has served as president of the Association of Multicultural Counseling and Development and as Association of Multicultural Counseling and Development Representative on the American Counseling Association Governing Council, and the chair of the Association of Multicultural Counseling and Development Mentoring Program. Most recently, Dr. Frazier has been awarded the American Counseling Association’s most prestigious distinction of ACA Fellow.