Fraternity Alumni Members to Donate $112,500 to Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS – Eight Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Lambda Chapter Alumni Members have signed an agreement with Xavier University of Louisiana to donate $112,500 to the university.

The inaugural endowment donors include Dr. Otis Gowdy, Jr., Dr. Trevonne Thompson, Dr. Vincent Ekenga, Ian Heisser, Dr. Elton J. Smith, Dr. Anthony Montegut, Dr. Antwar Harrell and Donald R. Naylor Jr. The alumni members pledged the endowment in honor of the 80th Charter Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Chapter, which was chartered on July 24, 1940.

The group plans to fully fund the initiative by 2025 in recognition of the university’s centennial celebration. The inaugural endowment donors all graduated from Xavier University, and credit the institution for launching them into successful careers. The endowment was secured following more than a year of internal planning and months of discussions with Kimberly Reese, Xavier’s associate vice president for Institutional Advancement. The inaugural donors established the endowment as part of a larger group of more than thirty Alpha Lambda Chapter Alums from all over the United States.

“We are looking forward to this initiative becoming a part of the culture of scholarship and service that is already present at Xavier,” said Reese. “This partnership will enable us to continue expanding strong alumni relationships, which is one of the most important ways that we can do our part to ensure the success of current and future Xavierites.”