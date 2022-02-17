Frank and Paulette Stewart Pledge $1M to UNO

L to R: UNO President John Nicklow, Paulette Stewart and Frank Stewart at a dedication ceremony in the Earl K. Long Library

NEW ORLEANS — Frank and Paulette Stewart have pledged $1 million to create an endowed scholarship fund at the University of New Orleans. In recognition of the pledge, the University has designated an area on the first floor of the Earl K. Long Library the Stewart Family Learning Commons.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of Frank and Paulette Stewart, who are keenly aware of the importance of the University of New Orleans to our city and are so committed to expanding student access,” said President John Nicklow. “It is fitting that we are honoring them in this way because the Learning Commons are a hub for student scholarship, collaboration and educational growth.”

The Frank B. Stewart Jr. and Paulette D. Stewart Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide financial support to eligible undergraduate and graduate students, with preference given to students from the greater New Orleans area.

“The University of New Orleans has come a long way from its founding on the site of a former Naval Air Station to the state-of-the-art campus that exists today,” Paulette Stewart said. “As the public research university in New Orleans, it offers an affordable opportunity for individual growth in all aspects, offering financial assistance to more than 70% of the student body. We are proud and humbled to make this contribution to education as it is a ‘must have’ for success.”

The Stewart Family Learning Commons, occupying 50,000-square-feet, are a technology-rich environment featuring computers, tablets, moveable whiteboards, collaborative workspaces and other educational tools. The commons also include the Learning Resource Center, which provides tutoring, and the Advising Center, which offers academic advising and other support to students.

Frank Stewart is the chairman of Stewart Capital, LLC, a privately held investment company based in New Orleans. He serves on the board of a number of professional, educational, charitable, civic and social organizations, including the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts of America, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, Better Business Bureau, Crimestoppers and the World Trade Center.

Paulette Stewart’s board and community service includes organizations such as the Louisiana SPCA, Jefferson Performing Arts Society, The National WWII Museum, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and the New Orleans Museum of Art.