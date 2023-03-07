Fragoso Joins LSU Health New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans welcomes Jill Fragoso as its first chief human resources officer. In her role, she will oversee all human resources functions, including strategy, culture, talent acquisition, compensation, benefits and employee relations.

Prior to joining LSU Health New Orleans, Fragoso most recently served as vice president, human resources and administrative services at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. There, she was responsible for the strategy and operations of the human resources department, medical staff office and volunteer services. Prior to moving to New Orleans, she served as the director of benefits and wellbeing at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and as the system director of employee health and workers’ compensation for the Presence Health system headquartered in Chicago.

Fragoso received her BSN and MA in health promotion from the University of Iowa, where she was a varsity diver on the women’s swimming and diving team. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is also a certified occupational health nurse specialist and SHRM-SCP. She has presented at seminars and conferences on topics related to the importance of culture in the workplace, staff wellbeing and promoting and protecting worker health.