Foy Promoted at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Kevin Reed, associate dean for Baton Rouge affairs at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine’s Baton Rouge Regional Campus, has appointed Dr. Matthew Foy director of undergraduate education.

“Dr. Foy will be responsible for the oversight and continued development of the student curriculum for our Baton Rouge Regional Campus,” said Reed. “He will work closely with our clerkship directors, hospital partners and the Office of Student Affairs in New Orleans to ensure that our educational environment is conducive to student learning and professional development.”

Foy is an associate professor of clinical medicine at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine’s regional campus in Baton Rouge. He earned his medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, followed by training in internal medicine at LSU Health in Baton Rouge. After a year serving as chief resident, Foy completed a nephrology fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He serves as co-course director for disease and therapy of the renal system for second-year medical students and the applied theory in clinical medical education elective for fourth-year medical students. The Aesculapian Society has recognized Foy as an outstanding educator for the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, and he is the recipient of the Allen A. Copping Award for Excellence in Teaching. He has co-authored multiple review articles and book chapters and published research in HIV-related renal disease and physiologic changes in the microgravity environment. Foy is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.