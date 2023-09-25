Fourchon Oilman’s Association Now Accepting Grant Applications

CUT OFF, La. — Fourchon Oilman’s Association is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in the Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle communities focused on advancing education and resources to bolster community growth.

The deadline for applications is Nov 1. Distribution of grants is scheduled for December.

FOA said it has donated more than $850,000 in grants and educational scholarships since 2011. Its annual fishing invitational, a significant fundraiser for philanthropic efforts, was canceled in 2019, 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic and multiple hurricanes.

After a successful 2023 fishing tournament, FOA is able to resume charitable activities.

“We are thrilled to be back on track with our grant program after facing some challenging years. FOA remains deeply committed to giving back to our local community and supporting projects that make a meaningful impact,” said Reed Pere, FOA president. “We invite individuals and organizations to visit our website and learn more about FOA and our grant process. Together, we can contribute to the growth and development of our region.”