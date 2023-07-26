Four Seasons Welcomes Executive Chef Dario Montelvere

NEW ORLEANS — Dario Montelvere is the new executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

He has worked for the luxury hotel chain for more than two decades after beginning his career at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney in Australia. Other posts have included Canada, Hawaii and Costa Rica — along with Miami, Fla.

“Chef Montelvere’s culinary knowledge and deep understanding of our global brand make him well-suited to lead our food and beverage operations. We are beyond excited for him to join team New Orleans,” said Mali Carow, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, in a press release.

“I am thrilled to continue my Four Seasons career in New Orleans, one of the greatest food cities in America, and to work alongside the Hotel’s respected chef partners. I’m looking forward to supporting the Hotel’s bustling food and beverage operations to deliver culturally rich and authentic dining experiences for our Hotel guests, event clients and local diners,” said Montelvere.

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans was recently recognized by Food and Wine as one of the “Best Hotels for Foodies.”