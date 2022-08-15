Four Seasons Interiors Receive International Acclaim

Image courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has received international praise from several design publications:

Design Et Al International Hotel and Property Awards

Global Project Award Winner 2022

Hotel Suite Americas & Caribbean 2022 Winner

Hospitality Design Annual HD Awards 2022

Guestrooms Winner

Bar, Club, & Lounge Finalist

LIV Hospitality Design Awards

Winner in Interior Design Hotel – Luxury

Winner in Interior Design North America

Interior Design Cocktail Bar – Chandelier Bar

Interior Design in North America – Chandelier Bar

In addition to these honors, the Hotel and its interior designer have been shortlisted for the AHEAD Awards Americas 2022.

“Since the Hotel opened, our guests have enjoyed the luxury oasis Bill Rooney has created,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “We are elated to be recognized internationally for our style and design and look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to experience the space for themselves.”