Four Seasons Interiors Receive International Acclaim
NEW ORLEANS – The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has received international praise from several design publications:
Design Et Al International Hotel and Property Awards
- Global Project Award Winner 2022
- Hotel Suite Americas & Caribbean 2022 Winner
Hospitality Design Annual HD Awards 2022
- Guestrooms Winner
- Bar, Club, & Lounge Finalist
LIV Hospitality Design Awards
- Winner in Interior Design Hotel – Luxury
- Winner in Interior Design North America
- Interior Design Cocktail Bar – Chandelier Bar
- Interior Design in North America – Chandelier Bar
In addition to these honors, the Hotel and its interior designer have been shortlisted for the AHEAD Awards Americas 2022.
“Since the Hotel opened, our guests have enjoyed the luxury oasis Bill Rooney has created,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “We are elated to be recognized internationally for our style and design and look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to experience the space for themselves.”