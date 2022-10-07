Four Seasons Hotel Goes ‘Positively Pink’ for October

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is set to “Go Pink” in October to support breast cancer survivors and those fighting the disease and bring awareness to the cause. The hotel’s rooftop beacon will shine bright pink throughout the month, and proceeds from drinks specials in the Chandelier Bar, Miss River, and Chemin à la Mer will be donated to Ochsner Health’s Breast Surgery Recovery Fund.

“One of the core values at the Four Seasons is being involved in our community and we are proud to partner with Ochsner Health,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager. “This October, we want our community to know we stand with them and support them through any challenge they face. It is our privilege to join the fight against breast cancer and be able to donate to essential breast surgery recovery.”

“Breast cancer is ​one of the most commonly diagnosed cancer​s in women, with one in eight women at risk of developing it over a lifetime. Through partnerships like Ochsner’s with the Four Seasons, we can bring increased awareness to the fight against breast cancer​. Annual screening is of utmost importance to achieve early detection, which is key to finding a cancer at its earliest and most curable stage,” said Amy Rivere, breast surgical oncologist at the Lieselotte Tansey Breast Center at Ochsner Medical Center.

Pink promotions will include the Paloma for the Cure in Chandelier Bar. Leveraging the popularity of tequila cocktails this fall, Chandelier Bar will offer a bright and refreshing Paloma for the Cure made with Maestro Dobel Diamante, ruby grapefruit juice, lime, and Q Sparkling Grapefruit Soda. For each Paloma for the Cure sold during October, $1 will be donated to Ochsner Health. At Miss River and Chemin à la Mer, during the “Rosé all Day” campaign, $1 from each glass of rosé and $5 from each bottle of rosé will be donated to Ochsner Health. Rosés featured as part of the giveback campaign include Bodegas Ostatu Rosado, Rioja DOCa in Chemin and Mirabeau “Belle Anne” Rosé in Miss River.