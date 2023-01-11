Four Seasons Guests Can Book a Personalized Poetry Experience

NEW ORLEANS — The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has partnered with local artist Christian Davenport, known as Cubs the Poet, to offer guests a moment to “celebrate, connect and participate in the artistry with a personalized poem and portrait session with one of the city’s most talented creatives,” according to a hotel spokesperson.

“When we opened in New Orleans, I knew the culture of the destination would play a big part in how we celebrate with our guests. With our new POETraits experience, we’ve brought the funky culture and character of the city inside the hotel to deliver guests with an authentic memento and memory of their travels here,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager.

Davenport will visit with guests while writing out a personalized poem and creating a memento.

“I see each person as a poem,” he said. “These poems are reflections of the moment and put to paper those sacred words that define our shared experience. After creating poetry for more than a decade, I saw an opportunity to bring color to the medium with POETraits.”