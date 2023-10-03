Four Seasons Appoints Nate Ferguson Director of Marketing

NEW ORLEANS – Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has named Nate Ferguson director of marketing. For more than a decade, Ferguson has played integral roles at Four Seasons hotels and resorts across the country, working with teams in Baltimore, St. Louis, Jackson Hole, Vail and Boston.

“I am thrilled to join Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, as it continues to bring world class luxury and elevated experiences to such an extraordinary city,” said Ferguson. “There is so much to love about New Orleans, from cuisine and culture, to history and music, to sports and entertainment. This hotel offers the best of it all.”

Ferguson joined the Four Seasons organization in 2012, working as an event sales manager in St. Louis and in Jackson Hole before becoming director of events at Four Seasons Resort Vail. Most recently, he served as the director of marketing at Four Seasons Baltimore.

Ferguson’s passion for travel has taken him to all 50 states and 41 of the 63 national parks. Throughout his tenure with Four Seasons, Ferguson has also lent his expertise to other Four Seasons hotels, including Sydney, Costa Rica, and Santa Barbara.

In his free time, he said he enjoys cooking,outdoor adventures, and cheering for his favorite teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baltimore Orioles — and now the New Orleans Saints.