Four Ochsner Health Hospitals Receive Guardian of Excellence Award

NEW ORLEANS ― Ochsner Health is pleased to announce four of its hospitals have been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience.

The hospitals honored are:

Ochsner Baptist, a Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience in Ambulatory Surgery

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience in CG CAHPS & Medical Practice

Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock in Bay St. Louis, Miss. won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience in Medical Practice

St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience in Medical Practice

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period for one year.

“The caregivers and staff of these hospitals touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

These awards represent an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.