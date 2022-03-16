Founder of National Marketing Agency Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Photo courtesy of Firmidable

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Firmidable, a national marketing agency based in New Orleans that provides traditional and digital marketing for law firms, announced that its owner and president, Nathan Chapman, has been awarded the Advertising Club of New Orleans 2022 American Advertising Federation Silver Medal Award.

The Silver Medal Award Program, established in 1959, recognizes men and women who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and who have been successful in “furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern.” This year the American Advertising Federation members bestowed this honor on Chapman for being an outstanding member of the local advertising community, his volunteerism for historic preservation, particularly in New Orleans’ landmark French Quarter, and his impact on legal marketing nationwide.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by my peers within The Advertising Club of New Orleans and the American Advertising Federation,” said Chapman. “At Firmidable, we strive to create messages for law firms that are distinctive, respectful and dignified, in addition to being powerful and effective. This award recognizes that we were successful in our now 30-year goal of elevating legal marketing for our attorney clients and the public. Thank you to the Firmidable team and everyone who helped make this possible.”

Chapman grew up with media and advertising. His family owned the local newspaper in Bastrop, La., from the Great Depression until they sold the paper in the early 1980s. He began his marketing career over 35 years ago when he moved to New Orleans after earning an MBA at Indiana University. His undergraduate degree is from Louisiana State University.

Firmidable, which started in television, builds lead-generating websites and digital advertising campaigns for all types of law firms in many different practice areas throughout the United States.