Foundation Unveils #iGiveCatholic Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – From the Catholic Community Foundation:

The Catholic Community Foundation Archdiocese of New Orleans is once again sponsoring #iGiveCatholic, a nationwide 24-hour online giving day that aligns with #GivingTuesday (Nov. 29) to help raise funding for local parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries.

As the charitable holiday season approaches, New Orleans Catholic institutions such as Second Harvest Food Bank, Christopher Homes Senior Housing and St. Louis Cathedral are among the 184 schools, church parishes and ministries participating.

#iGiveCatholic is the first-ever online giving day created to celebrate Catholic heritage and is considered the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date. This year, 184 organizations within the Archdiocese of New Orleans will join over 2,300 other organizations from dioceses across the country to participate in the event. Advanced giving starts today.

“Generosity is important every day but keenly felt and appreciated during challenging economic times, especially the holidays,” said Cory J. Howat, executive director of the Catholic Community Foundation. “Our foundation is proud to host the #iGiveCatholic campaign, which has yielded great impact for the nonprofit ministries, bringing the hope of our faith to all members of our community. We remain grateful for the donors that express their generosity by loving and serving their neighbors.

#iGiveCatholic raised $2.3 million in 2021 for Orleans, Jefferson and six surrounding parishes. Nearly 5,400 donors contributed to supporting 174 ministries in the community. On the national level, #iGiveCatholic 2021 raised $16.5 million, collected from more than 44,000 donors from all 50 states and 16 countries.

Donors contributed an average of 29 gifts per minute to benefit 1,620 Catholic parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries through #iGiveCatholic.

Donors anywhere can make a gift to participating organizations at neworleans.igivecatholic.org on Tuesday, Nov. 29 or can participate in advanced giving through Monday, Nov. 28.

For more information about #iGiveCatholic visit neworleans.igivecatholic.org.