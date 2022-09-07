Foundation for Louisiana Names Charmel Gaulden President and CEO

BATON ROUGE — Charmel Gaulden is the new president and CEO at the Foundation for Louisiana.

“As we look towards the future, we are so excited to continue on the path towards liberation under the guidance of the foundation’s new CEO and President Charmel Gaulden,” wrote a spokesperson for the nonprofit’s board in a press release. “Charmel’s visionary leadership, deep knowledge and varied experience have already led to increased organizational capacity and improved outcomes during her time as the foundation’s chief operating officer. She brings more than 15 years of philanthropic leadership, nonprofit administration, program design, and strategic advocacy to her new role. Charmel is known across the region for her innovative grantmaking and leadership in criminal legal system reform. As a civil rights attorney, she achieved landmark wins around fair housing and support for survivors of domestic violence and continues to act as a talented convenor across sectors.”

Foundation for Louisiana is a social justice philanthropic intermediary founded in 2005 as the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation to invest in the immediate recovery of Louisiana’s communities after Hurricane Katrina.