Former Winn Dixie in Mandeville Now Home to Altitude Trampoline Park

Image courtesy of SVN | Urban Properties

MANDEVILLE – SVN | Urban Properties — a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm — recently completed a renovation at 619 N. Causeway Boulevard that transformed half of a former Winn Dixie into Altitude Trampoline Park, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment center that opened on July 22.

The park includes more than 10,000 square feet of trampoline area, a multi-sport court, two golf simulators, a kids’ play area, four party rooms, and a small restaurant and bar. The Dimension Group, based in Dallas, led the design. Mandeville-based DonahueFavret Contractors handled the construction.

This is the second Altitude location in the area; the other is on Northshore Blvd in Slidell. It’s the second renovation that SVN | Urban has overseen for the franchisees. Michael Bucher, managing director, and Dick Cyr, project manager, led the redevelopment and project management, and Tyler Robinson, managing director, handled the leasing of the space.

“Being brought in to oversee the project by the franchise owners for a second location is a testament to Urban’s client-centric approach to providing comprehensive project management services,” said Bucher in a press release. “Even though this was the second time building out a trampoline park, each project presents unique challenges and this one was no different. Our team did a tremendous job of transforming this vacant grocery store into a much-needed entertainment amenity for the North Shore in just five months.”