Former SXSW Producer Helming NOLA MusiCon

NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural NOLA MusiCon — a music conference aimed at connecting industry professionals, musicians, students and enthusiasts — will take place Oct. 24-27 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel

“We want the music industry to see New Orleans as a viable place to do music business,” said Melissa O’Brien, the event’s executive producer. “This conference is a testament to the city’s cultural significance in the realm of music.”

The event will feature dozens of speakers. A partnership with Son of a Saint will promote young talent.

A producer at the SXSW Music Conference in Austin from 2012-2017, O’Brien hopes to channel that same energy in New Orleans.