Former MLB Player Takes Over Rhino Shield Dealership in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Former New York Yankee Kevin Mmahat has become the Rhino Shield coatings dealer for the greater New Orleans area. Rhino Shield, a division of AmCoat Industrial, is a coating that “goes on much thicker than conventional paint and is warrantied for 25 years.”

Mmahat said that since taking over the dealership in 2021, it has earned more than $5 million in sales. Nationwide, the company said it experienced record growth (38% year over year) in the first half of 2022.

“At 57, having the success this time around is very sweet,” said Mmahat in a press release. “I’m at an age where I don’t take anything for granted — I’m grateful and blessed for this opportunity to help homeowners protect their homes with Rhino Shield.”

AmCoat Industrial manufactures coatings for walls, roofs, floors and specialty industrial applications.