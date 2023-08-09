Former LP&L Headquarters in Algiers Point for Sale

NEW ORLEANS — Keller Williams Realty New Orleans is marketing the 80,834-square-foot former LP&L building in Algiers Point for $3,375,000 and an adjacent 1.03-acre parking lot for $1.5 million.

“The Louisiana Power and Light Headquarters is an incredible opportunity for a myriad of future uses including hospitality, apartments, condominiums and retail,” said Jeffrey Doussan, operating principal of KW New Orleans, in a press release. “We have had a number of inquiries before it hit the market and are excited by the interest and the potential for using federal and state historic tax credits, which are now up to a combined forty-five percent.”

“The LP&L building is a landmark in the Algiers Point neighborhood,” said Kelsey Foster, executive director of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation. “The Algiers Economic Development Foundation hopes to see this property brought back to commerce for the benefit of the entire community.”