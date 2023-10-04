Former LABI Leader Embarks on Statewide ‘Get Out the Vote” Tour

BATON ROUGE — On Oct. 2, Stephen Waguespack announced the launch of a six-day, statewide “get out the vote” bus tour.

The candidate for Louisiana governor, who led the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry for a decade, will travel roughly 1,000 miles during the early voting period before the Oct. 14 election.

Waguespack’s team has booked speaking engagements, business tours, town halls, university visits, stakeholder meetings and other events.

“This ‘get out the vote’ effort echoes what our campaign has been about since we started and that is getting out and speaking directly to the voters of Louisiana,” said Waguespack in a press release. “We are excited and motivated by the momentum our campaign has seen over the last several weeks as more and more people hear the plans I have as governor. I remain committed to addressing Louisiana’s issues head on and offering real, bold solutions to the problems we face. This is the time for all citizens to believe in Louisiana and that greater days are ahead.”

Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 7. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.