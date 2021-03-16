Former La. Superintendent of Education Chairs Advisory Board

RICHFIELD, Ohio – Navigate360, a provider of school safety initiatives, has announced the formation of a new strategic advisory board. Members of the Navigate360 advisory board will help guide the company’s efforts in ensuring communities are prepared to deal with traumatic incidents and advance the organization’s mission to “ensure all Americans are safe – physically, socially, and emotionally.” The members come from government, business and nonprofit arenas.

“Our country is encountering a wide range of risk factors, and individuals are placing a greater demand for modern programs that provide a path for safety: physically, socially and emotionally,” said JP Guilbault CEO of Navigate360 “In a rapidly advancing world of technology and educational transformation, coupled with a complex regulatory environment, our strategic advisory board experts will aid our decision-making processes and expand our reach to surpass the expectations of all those we serve in building safer schools and workplaces.”

The board will be led by co-chairs John White and Gary Margolis.

“In joining the Navigate360 advisory board, I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is making schools safer spaces for students to thrive,” said White. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen the impact the right learning environment can have on student success. Looking ahead, I see a huge opportunity for this organization to help promote a culture of safety throughout schools, workplaces, and community spaces.”

To learn more about Navigate360’s strategic advisory board members, visit https://navigate360.com/advisory-board/.