Former Fishman Haygood Lawyers Launch New Firm

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans law firm Fishman Haygood LLP, together with attorneys Alysson Mills and Kristen Amond, announce the formation of the new law firm Mills & Amond LLP.

Mills balances a commercial litigation practice with an interest in constitutional and criminal law. As a partner at Fishman Haygood, she won cases for clients of all backgrounds, from large corporations to civil rights plaintiffs.

At Fishman Haygood, Amond represented businesses in complex litigation and developed a niche in investor fraud and bankruptcy litigation.

Mills & Amond will work with Fishman Haygood on projects of mutual interest.

Mills will continue to serve as the court-appointed receiver in Securities & Exchange Commission vs. Adams, et al., No. 3:18-cv-252 (S.D. Miss), for which she is charged with recovering money for victims of a Mississippi Ponzi scheme. Fishman Haygood will continue to serve as her counsel in the receivership.

“Alysson and Kristen are bright and talented lawyers,” said Jim Swanson, Fishman Haygood litigation section leader. “We wish them well and look forward to continuing to work with them on the receivership and other matters as opportunities arise.”