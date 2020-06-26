Former EEOC Senior Litigator Joins Gotcha Covered HR

NEW ORLEANS – Michelle Butler has joined Gotcha Covered HR to expand the mediation and investigation portion of its business. In this new role, Butler will work with labor attorneys to mediate workplace conflicts, as well as advise business owners and conduct training on ensuring EEOC compliance.

Butler recently retired after more than 33 years with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. During that time, she served as a senior trial attorney, supervisory trial attorney, staff mediator and senior litigator. Additionally, Butler served a one-year tenure as the deputy director. Butler often acted as the regional attorney for the New Orleans district office.

While serving at the EEOC, Butler engaged in complex litigation; conducted mediations and investigations; and was actively involved in staff training, most notably in the enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Butler presented customer specific training, which provided in-depth, customized education on federal anti-discrimination laws and their applications for particular employers and agencies.

In 2019, Butler was selected as one of the nationwide sexual harassment trainers for enforcement investigators, with an emphasis on strategies for interviewing victims of trauma in an investigation. Additionally, Butler has been invited to participate in numerous CLE seminars for the Louisiana State Bar Association and is a former chair of the LSBA Labor and Employment Law Section.