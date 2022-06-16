Former Educator Opens Brain Balancing Center in Metairie

Photo courtesy of Cereset

METAIRIE – Elizabeth Collins recently opened Louisiana’s first Cereset franchise at 3501 N. Causeway Boulevard in Metairie. Cereset is a 15-year-old technology that is said to naturally restore brain balance and help the brain mitigate issues that may be caused by various health problems.

“I found this technology through a colleague and after experiencing the changes in myself I wanted to bring this to the New Orleans area,” said Collins in a press release. “I completed extensive training with the Cereset headquarters in Arizona and am excited to finally be open to service clients locally.”

The initial Cereset package includes five “BrainEcho” sessions following an introductory wellness questionnaire. To learn more visit cereset.com/centers/cereset-metairie, follow Cereset Metairie on Facebook @CeresetMetairie or call (504) 533-9229.