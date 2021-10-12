FormanWatkins Welcomes Chandler Agee

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Forman Watkins & Krutz welcomes Chandler Agee to its New Orleans office. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Southern University Law Center and received his bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University. While in law school, Chandler served as Editor-in-Chief for the Southern University Law Review and received the Cali Award for the highest grade in the courses of Contracts, Family Law, Legal Writing, Trial Practice and Business Entities.

With a deep desire to help others and a long-time appreciation of legal thrillers, Chandler is the perfect combination of compassion and drive that clients need. No stranger to innovation and hard work, Chandler’s experience as the founding member of Step Into Law, an educational program for undergraduate students interested in law, and his experience gained during his internship in South Africa give him a valuable and unique perspective that clients can appreciate. He believes in the power of listening, and uses what he learns to bring a positive approach to solving problems. Knowing that his clients put their faith in him every day drives Chandler to soak up as much knowledge as possible and find creative solutions for their businesses.