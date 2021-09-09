Forman Watkins Donates $50K to the GNO Foundation Ida Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS – Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP announced it is donating $50,000 to Hurricane Ida relief. The firm is making the donation through the Greater New Orleans Foundation Hurricane Ida Relief Fund, which will distribute those funds to relief efforts across the area. “FormanWatkins believes in the resiliency of our New Orleans community and we hope this donation will accelerate the recovery from this devastating storm,” said New Orleans partner Tim Gray. The firm made this donation through its charitable foundation, which is supported by more than 140 attorneys and staff members in five states.