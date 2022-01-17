Fore!Kids Foundation, Zurich Classic Distribute $2.3M to Charities

NEW ORLEANS — Following the cancellation of the 2020 event, golf fans and sponsors returned to the Zurich Classic in 2021. Foundation CEO and tournament director Steve Worthy said the event generated $2.3 million, which was distributed to local and regional children’s charities.

“We are blessed to have such a supportive title sponsor and partner in Zurich Insurance Group, and we are so gratified that excited fans came out to watch the world’s greatest golfers play in our team format,” said Worthy. “Through the dedication and commitment of our members and volunteers, we were proud to be able to operate a safe and effective event, and set a new record give to our charities.”

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith defeated South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff for the 2021 title. It was Smith’s second team title at the Zurich Classic, which he also won in a playoff in 2017, the first year of the team format.

This week, Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, setting a PGA Tour record for lowest score under par at -34.

“We were pleased to have so many new event attendees and were very happy with their positive feedback. Many fans took advantage of our new Best of the Zurich Classic pass, which combined our previous Fidelity Bank Champions Club and Acme Oyster House venues featuring the city’s best restaurants, with on-course Oases that gave pass holders multiple locations to visit throughout the course on a single ticket,” Worthy said.

Because of its popularity, the Best of the Zurich Classic pass will return in 2022, along with expanded suite options at the 17th and 18th holes. A new Walk-On’s Stadium Club venue will also be introduced.

This year, the Fore!Kids Foundation distributed major contributions to nine charities:

Children’s Hospital of New Orleans

St. Michael Special School

Educare of New Orleans

First Tee of Greater New Orleans

First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish

Bayou District Foundation

Louisiana Hospitality Foundation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

“We are thankful to have Fore!Kids Foundation as a partner for our Clubs in Metro Louisiana,” said Angel Nelson, Interim CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “Together, through this partnership, we will continue to focus on our vision of serving more youth while creating an Optimal Club Experience where all Club members reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

In addition, the Fore!Kids Foundation distributed grants to a number of community organizations that applied through the Foundation’s application process. They included:

50 Legs in 50 Days

826 New Orleans

A’s and Aces

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans

Boys Town Louisiana

Brave Heart – Children in Need

Breakthrough New Orleans

Caps for Kids

CASA Jefferson

CASA New Orleans

Catholic Charities – Cornerstone Kids

Children’s Advocacy Center – Hope House

Children’s Bureau of New Orleans

Children’s Museum of St. Tammany

Communities in Schools Gulf South

Covenant House New Orleans

Excite All Stars

FIRST Louisiana Mississippi

Foundation for Woman’s

Friends Helping Kids

Golden Meadow Lions Club

Good Shepard School

James Samaritan

Jewish Children’s Regional Service

JoJo’s Hope

Lighthouse Louisiana

Live Oak Camp

Louisiana Pulmonary Disease Camp – Camp Pelican

Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation

Make Music Nola

McMain’s Children’s Development Center

Muscular Dystrophy Association of Southeast Louisiana

New Orleans Speech and Hearing Center

Plaquemines Community Care Centers Foundation

PlayBuild Nola

Prescription Joy

Raintree Children and Family Services

Raphael Academy

Son of a Saint

Special Olympics Louisiana

St. Lillian Academy

St. Mary’s Residential Training School

St. Therese Academy

STAIR

StemNOLA

Sunshine Kids

The Bright School for the Deaf

The Chartwell Center

The Emerge School Center

The Roots of Music

Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans

WRBH

YMCA of Greater New Orleans

Youth Empowerment Project

Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany

The Zurich Classic is the only team tournament on the PGA TOUR season. Since launching the team format in 2017, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has drawn some of the highest ranking fields for any regular-season tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Since 1958, the Fore!Kids Foundation has raised money to fund children’s service organizations through golf events like the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Holiday Auction Fore!Kids and several charitable golf tournaments. More information at www.forekidsfoundation.com.