FORECAST Symposium Hosted by NOMAR to Reveal New Regional Data

Photo: Cheryl Gerber

NEW ORLEANS (press release) ­– The Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium, hosted by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) and its Commercial Investment Division, announced that Dr. Gary Wagner will offer a residential market update informed by regional data. Wagner is a business economist and endowed chair at the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

The conference will bring together experts in real estate, finance and banking, government, and academia to evaluate and discuss real estate and financial markets, analyze trends and share predictions. This year’s theme, “Adapting to Unpredictability,” focuses on examining risk factors in the industry

“The annual Forecast Symposium gathers the brightest minds in real estate, providing invaluable education and expert insights into regional market conditions and the economy,” said Mignon Richard Díaz, conference chairwoman. “We’re excited to have Dr. Wagner sharing regional data as well as leading voices on insurance and the environment plus valuable content on the economy, underwriting and development. This year’s lineup is our strongest yet.”

In its 13th year, the symposium will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $75.

Registration for the event has been extended to Saturday, Sept. 30.

A full conference agenda can be found here.

“Our carefully curated agenda covers a wide range of topics, providing attendees with actionable insights to drive their businesses forward,” said Lance Ginn, conference co-chair. “The Forecast Symposium also connects the real estate community in a day-long educational setting while shedding light on data that drives innovation.”

This year’s event sponsors include Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Crescent Title and NAI Latter & Blum. Tickets and further information are available online at https://www.nolaForecast.org/.