Forbes to Be First Guest on Monthly Forum Hosted by Biz New Orleans

Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Media

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans has announced it will host the 21st Century Business Forum, a free monthly webcast featuring entrepreneurs, executives, thought leaders and other business experts from around the world. Each month’s conversation will be led by Jon Gordon, best-selling author of “The Energy Bus,” “The Carpenter,” “Training Camp” and other business titles.

The first webcast – scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 – will feature Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a former presidential candidate. Forbes is a four-time winner of the Crystal Owl Award, honoring the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. He will share his insights, ideas and experience.

February’s guest will be best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell. In March, Gordon will interview Renee Mauborgne, author of best-sellers “Blue Ocean Strategy” and “Blue Ocean Shift.” In 2019, Mauborgne and her co-author, Chan Kim, were honored by Thinkers50 as the No. 1 management thinkers in the world.

Future guests include University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who will talk about team building; entrepreneur and author Josh Linkner; and Brian Solis, author and global innovation evangelist for Salesforce.

Forums will continue on the second Wednesday of each month.

Registration is free. Click here to register for the Jan. 13 event.