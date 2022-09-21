For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street

318-320-324 Camp Street is the current home of Peter Mayer Advertising.

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, the current home of Peter Mayer Advertising.

The 38,729-square-foot property consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter. This location provides walkability to Class A office buildings, courthouses, hotels, restaurants and attractions as well as access to public transportation.

Each building is four stories and has undergone a renovation that provides contemporary interiors while preserving historic character. Highlights include state-of-the-art conference rooms, curved walls, a soaring glass atrium in one building, original pressed tin ceilings in another, and connections between buildings on each floor. Originally built in the 1850s and in use by Peter Mayer for several decades, these buildings qualify for both state and federal historic tax credits (HTCs) that will allow a developer considering future use to recoup more than 30% of its renovation costs.

“These are exceptional buildings in an exceptional location. We are honored to be workingwith the Mayer brothers to bring these properties to market,” said Michael J. Siegel, president of Corporate Realty.

Siegel said the property has great potential for redevelopment purposes. Feasibility studies have been done for both a hotel conversion, which could result in a boutique hotel consisting of approximately 51 rooms and suites with restaurant and bar, as well as for a multi-family residential property featuring approximately 48 units. Zoning permits both opportunities.

Some history courtesy of Corporate Realty:

“From the 1850s through World War I, lower Camp Street was the center of many of the city’s newspapers, publishers, printers and other related businesses. The back alley behind the property, Picayune Place, was the primary gathering spot for newsboys and other hawkers. These three buildings have served not only as home to newspaper offices and printing presses but also to stationery shops, printing shops, a typewriter store, and an electric shaver company. In 1979 Peter Mayer purchased the building at 324 Camp Street and began working out of 320 Camp Street, and in 2000 the company purchased 318 Camp Street.”

Donna Whalen Little is another member of the Corporate Realty team handling this property. For almost four decades, she has worked with property owners and clients in the CBD. She believes the Camp Street property is “ideal for a company desiring a high-profile identity in the CBD or a redevelopment opportunity.”