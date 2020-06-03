Food Distribution for Students at Delgado West Bank Campus on June 4

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

WHAT: Delgado Community College West Bank Campus faculty and staff will distribute free food, protective face masks, and other items to about 100 students.

WHY: The WISE (Women in Search of Excellence) Women’s Center at the Delgado West Bank Campus maintains a food pantry year-round for needy students. Because of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and closure of the campus in March, the center organized this distribution event to be certain students who need food and protective items can obtain it.

WHO: Students in their vehicles will enter the drive in front of Larocca Hall from General Meyer Ave. to obtain their packages. Delgado faculty and staff observing social distancing will distribute the packages.

WHERE: Delgado West Bank Campus, 2600 General Meyer Ave., New Orleans. See campus map. For assistance, call 504-252-3045.

WHEN: Thursday, June 4, 2020, noon-3 p.m.