Food Delivery Service Waitr Launches in Chalmette

NEW ORLEANS – The food delivery app Waitr is expanding its delivery service to Chalmette – and will mark the occasion by offering free delivery for a limited time to customers in that area.

Waitr recently began offering alcohol delivery, same-day grocery delivery, and no-contact delivery offerings for all restaurant and grocery orders. The app also has expanded its delivery hours in New Orleans. Customers can use Waitr from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Waitr is currently looking for drivers in Chalmette. Click here for more information.

Waitr is an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. The two companies operate in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in more than 700 cities.