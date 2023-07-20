Fogle Joins Board of Flood Protection Authority

MARRERO, La. – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) has announced the appointment of William Fogle to its board of commissioners. Fogle was sworn in before attending his first board meeting on July 18.

With more than 35 years of expertise in engineering and project management, Fogle replaces Robert Thomas, who served on the board for eight years before rotating off last month.

Fogle has been instrumental in several large-scale restoration, architectural and construction projects for private and public sectors nationally and internationally. He is familiar with the Greater New Orleans Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS), having served as the first chief of the staff of the Hurricane Protection Office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). He was instrumental in developing the organization that executed the $14.7 billion program. He later served as interim regional director for SLFPA-W and as interim executive director for the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District for the East Bank flood control authority.

“Bill is a welcome addition, and we are fortunate to have an experienced and knowledgeable member ready to serve the people of the West Bank,” said Scott Burke, president of the SLFPA-W board. “With an impressive background and familiarity with SLFPA-W, he will make significant contributions during his tenure and uphold the sense of responsibility to our citizens that this role requires.”

Fogle is a principal senior consultant and founding member at VCI, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business providing program, project, construction management and engineering services to clients in the U.S. and select foreign countries. He holds a Master of Business Administration in business management from Jacksonville University and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering tech from Point Park University in Pittsburgh. He is a certified construction manager (CCM) and a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the USACE, where he served in the Jacksonville District during Hurricane Andrew and as the executive officer for the director of civil works in Washington D.C.

“I am humbled to join SLFPA-W and look forward to using my experience in advancing flood protection for residents of the West Bank,” said Fogle. “I take this responsibility seriously and know I’m joining a team of dedicated professionals that is laser focused on their role of providing the West Bank with world class flood protection.”