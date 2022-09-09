Flood Protection Authority Welcomes Kyle Galloway to Board

MARRERO, La. – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West announced the appointment of Kyle Galloway to its board of commissioners.

Galloway brings experience in engineering and disaster response to SLFPA-W. He is a licensed civil engineer with 12 years of experience in managing public works projects and specialization in stormwater management and hurricane risk reduction projects.

Galloway replaces Kerwin Julien, who cycled off of the board last month after three years of service.

“The SLFPA-W and the people of the West Bank are fortunate to have such an experienced and knowledgeable member join us,” said Scott Burke, president of the SLFPA-W board of commissioners. “Kyle will no doubt continue the tradition of exceptional attention to detail and sense of responsibility to our citizens that this role requires. We look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Galloway is a senior project manager for GIS Engineering, an engineering and coastal design firm that specializes in large coastal restoration and flood protection projects.