Fleur De Lis Title Company Launching New Covington Branch in 2021 

COVINGTON, La. — Fleur De Lis Title Company said it will open a new location in 2021 in Covington’s Terra Bella neighborhood. In coordination with Greenleaf Lawson Architects and C M Combs Construction, the company celebrated the groundbreaking of the new location last month.

Fleur De Lis provides residential and commercial closing and title insurance services along with estate planning and other business services. Headquartered in Hammond, La., the company has additional locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Slidell, Amite and Coushatta. Jared Miguez and John Stephens will manage the new location.