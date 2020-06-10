Fletcher, NASA, Chevron and Shell Launch Virtual STEM Camps

SCHRIEVER, La. – Fletcher Technical Community College announced the launch of two virtual “learning to go” summer camp experiences that will allow participants to interact with industry professionals.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to offer the Shell Energy Venture Camp and the NASA Astro Camp this summer,” said Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “These are fantastic opportunities for children and teens in our community to learn more about STEM careers and NASA. Allowing students to explore career options through engaging summer camps like these are critical to encouraging a future generation of global leaders.”

Fletcher has partnered with NASA, Chevron and Shell to provide the two different camp experiences:

The Shell Energy Venture Camp, July 13 – 17, is designed for participants to learn about careers in energy while increasing their knowledge in STEM and having fun. Activities will include learning about different energy sources, as well as how we utilize energy in our homes and businesses. Participants should be between the 7 th and 12 th grades. We also have opportunities for our WorkReady U college population.

NASA Astro Camp, July 20 – 24. This one-week action-packed and highly-educational NASA event is sure motivate future innovators and engineers. Campers will receive a “Camp-To-Go” box, courtesy of Chevron, which will be filled with supplies. Participants can choose from grade appropriate experiences (K-2nd, 3rd-6th, and 7th-12th grade) and will have access to three activities per day, augmented reality experiences, interviews with industry professionals and more.

The registration fee for each camp is $150, but through generous gifts from Chevron and Shell, needs based scholarships may be available. Please contact BayouSTEM@fletcher.edu for scholarship details. Registration for both camps is open and is available at https://www.fletcher.edu/bayou-stem/.

“I am excited to offer this innovative summer camp experience to the Fletcher community,” said Dr. Clint Coleman, dean of STEM at Fletcher. “Our team has been working since the first day of the pandemic lockdown to find alternative solutions for our traditional summer camps. We are looking forward to launching these experiences and the future opportunities it provides Fletcher and the region.”

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Contact bayouSTEM@fletcher.edu for information on need-based scholarships.