Flanagan Partners Honored by Louisiana Super Lawyers

Harold Flanagan

NEW ORLEANS – The 2021 Louisiana Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists include seven Flanagan Partners attorneys

Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, and Sean P. Brady were named to the 2021 Louisiana Super Lawyers list. Thomas Flanagan and Brady received honors for business litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored in insurance coverage.

Thomas and Harold Flanagan were also selected to the Super Lawyers “Top 50” lists for Louisiana and for New Orleans.

Anders F. Holmgren, Camille E. Gauthier, Caitlin J. Flanagan, and Meghan F. Grant were included on the Rising Stars list for 2021. Anders and Camille were recognized for their work in business litigation. Caitlin and Meghan were honored for their work in energy and natural resources.

Only 5% of Louisiana lawyers were named to the annual Louisiana Super Lawyers list, and no more that 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list. Selection requires a peer nomination, followed by validation conducted by an attorney-led, third-party research team. The highest scoring lawyers are then reviewed by top attorneys in their practice areas. Attorneys considered for the Rising Stars list must be either 40 years old or younger or have practiced law for no more than ten years. More information about the selection process is available at the Super Lawyers website.

Flanagan Partners LLP is a premier business-oriented law firm located in New Orleans.