Flanagan Partners Founder Profiled by Chambers & Partners

NEW ORLEANS – In its annual guide to lawyers practicing in the United States, Chambers & Partners named Thomas Flanagan, an attorney at Flanagan Partners LLP in New Orleans, to the “Band 1″ list for general commercial litigation in Louisiana. Says the report: Flanagan is “an intellectual giant” capable of “immediate analysis of overwhelmingly complex matters.” Flanagan handles business litigation, including matters such as contract disputes, unfair trade practice cases, and RICO claims.