Flanagan Partners Founder Named to Pro Bono Board

NEW ORLEANS – Thomas Flanagan, an attorney at Flanagan Partners LLP in New Orleans, has been invited to serve on the board of directors for the Pro Bono Project. The Pro Bono Project’s mission is to provide legal aid to under-served residents of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes. Mr. Flanagan’s two-year term will begin in January 2020.

