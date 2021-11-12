Five New Hires at Brand Society

NEW ORLEANS – From the Brand Society:

The Brand Society Management Team is proud to announce the addition of five new hires, including Scott Gulle, director of project management and production.

“Those with high-character who have mastered all the skills are truly rare, but the ones that have decades of experience perfecting their craft in an extraordinarily organized way are nearly impossible to come by,” said Partner/Chief Creative Officer Mike Rainey. “Scott Gulle is all of that! The Society got even stronger when he joined us.”

Scott, a 32-year veteran of the business, has served as creative director at Oxblood, Blutique and the Graham Group. He believes “pPointless design is nothing more than wasted space.” A devoted student of the Bible, Scott loves hanging out with his wife and daughter and thrives in the outdoors where he enjoys hunting and fly fishing.

Account Manager Elizabeth Schoen has also joined the team. In her former life, this Mississippi native served as a senior account executive at Touchpoints Marketing & Advertising in Gretna and The Focus Group Advertising Agency in Biloxi. She also had gigs at The Sun Herald/Velocity Digital Advertising Agency, H&R Block, the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel and the Island View Casino Resort. Her portfolio of accounts will include Blue Runner Foods, Fat Boy’s Pizza and the Crescent City Classic.

According to Rainey, “We searched the country for just the right fit of talent, heart and energy. Elizabeth was that person by far.”

Elizabeth said, “I am looking forward to assisting these well-known New Orleans brands continue their success by being a part of Brand Society’s incredibly talented strategic and creative team.”

And Digital Marketing Strategist Aimee Schilling Holt has come onboard as well. “I’m super excited to start my career with Brand Society and incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

Aimee, who holds a marketing degree from LSU, comes with a wealth of digital marketing experience earned at companies like New Waterloo in Austin, Texas, and locally at Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, M2 Studio and Modern Market Lifestyle.

The Creative Department is also growing. In April, Associate Art Director Tyler Trobert joined the team after honing his craft as an art director for The Politan Group family of properties. In 2018, Tyler earned a Masters of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communications from Florida State University.

Rainey said, “Finding cream-of the-crop talent like Tyler Trobert just makes what we do at Brand Society more fun and, frankly, easier.” Tyler said, “My first few months on the job have been a whirlwind in all the best ways! Being entrusted to work on huge projects for clients across the board from day one shows that Brand Society believes in me. I’m excited to continue pushing the limits of my creativity with our ever-growing team.”

Originally from Florida, Tyler is committed to finding the best food in New Orleans. He said, “When I’m not stuffing my face, you can find me soaking up the sun, tinkering around the house, or playing with my dog, Socks.”

And the most recent addition to the creative team is Designer Meghan Deist, who graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Dayton with a BA in Visual Arts and a minor in Communication concentrating in Media Production.

Before joining Brand Society, Meghan was a lead designer and art director at Bandila Studios, creating branding identities and custom artwork for start-ups and small businesses in the Midwest. She has also been a cover designer for Crooked Lane Books.

Rainey said, “In our constant search coast to coast for standout talent with big character and heart to join the Society, Meghan Deist stood out from the crowd.”

Meghan says when she’s not hunched over working and complaining about back pain, you can find her reading, hiking, or learning to bake.

“I am beyond excited and honored to work with the incredible creative team at Brand Society,” she said. “I’m eager to dive into the rich and artistic culture of New Orleans, and what better way to get acclimated to a new city than to grow with and support their brands?”

Rainey believes the Society succeeds only by the grace of a diverse team that exhibits business acumen and professionalism each day. “We’re blessed to have that and the bonus is we’re having fun,” he said.