Five Louisiana Students Receive Scholarships from Chemical Association

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Chemical Association has awarded its annual Process Technology Scholarships to five Louisiana students to assist with tuition costs for attaining a two-year associate degree at a Louisiana community or technical college.

This winners of the 2020 scholarships are Mitchell Reeves, Baton Rouge Community College; Marcus Sumbler, Louisiana Delta Community College; Russell Gorbaty, Nunez Community College; David Rankins, SOWELA Technical College; and Christopher Rogers, River Parishes Community College.

The $1,200 scholarships are given to qualified applicants every year who have completed at least 24 hours of Process Technology curriculum and maintained a minimum 2.75 GPA with a 3.5 in PTEC courses. To apply for the scholarship, the students were asked to write a 300-500 word essay explaining why they should be awarded the scholarship along with a letter of recommendation from an instructor or faculty member. The applications were submitted to the student’s respective schools and then sent to LCA for review and selection of winners. LCA began awarding the scholarships in 2009.

“The Louisiana Chemical Association has been a tremendous partner for Louisiana’s community and technical colleges for nearly 20 years,” said Dr. Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. “Their support ranges from curriculum development and implementation to serving on PTEC advisory boards at several of our colleges. I am most appreciative of their financial support of our students through the PTEC scholarship. Today, thanks to LCA’s support, there are recipients of the PTEC scholarship working throughout Louisiana providing for their families and contributing to our tax base. As the economy and workforce demands grow, it is critical that we produce more qualified workers. I’m confident that with the continued support of the LCA, we will meet the needs of Louisiana’s workforce.”