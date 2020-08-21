Five at Flanagan Partners LLP Make ‘Best Lawyers’ List

NEW ORLEANS – Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, Sean P. Brady, Brandon C. Briscoe, and Caitlin J. Flanagan of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers.

Thomas Flanagan was again recognized for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation and “bet-the-company” litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, oil and gas law, and construction litigation. Sean Brady was honored for his work in commercial litigation. Brandon Briscoe was recognized for his work in commercial litigation. Caitlin Flanagan was honored for her work in insurance law.

Camille E. Gauthier and Meghan F. Grant of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Camille Gauthier was recognized for her work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and labor and employment law— management. Meghan Grant was honored for her work in insurance law.

Additionally, Thomas Flanagan has been recognized as the 2021 New Orleans appellate practice “Lawyer of the Year.” Mr. Flanagan was previously recognized as the 2020 New Orleans bet-the-company litigation “Lawyer of the Year.”

Selection to Best Lawyers is based on a peer-review survey comprising more than 3.1 million confidential evaluations by the top attorneys in the country. The annual Best Lawyers publication, which prints no advertisements and requires no fees for inclusion, has been described by The American Lawyer as “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”