Fit NOLA Program to Host Fit Fest & Expo

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission has announced that it will host its inaugural Fit NOLA “Fit Fest & Expo” on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at A.P. Sanchez Multi-Service Center (1616 Caffin Ave). NORD’s Fit NOLA fitness program aligns with the New Orleans Health Department’s Fit NOLA initiative to create a culture and environment that supports everyone in achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Fit Fest will feature high-energy fitness competitions hosted by CrossFit NOLA, a Fit NOLA Gauntlet Competition, fitness panels, mini-workout classes, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. In addition to the Fit Fest, there will be a Wellness Expo providing information on public and private health services, as well as a vendor showcase with the latest in diet, nutrition, wellness products and services.

Headlining guests include: Valerie McMillan, owner of Ohm Well; Jerren Pierce, owner of Equip Fitness; Shanda Domango-Brown, owner of Domango Training; Tawana Taylor, owner of TaylorUrFitness; Jenny Craig, Footprints to Fitness Instructor; Chef Maya Masterson, owner of Black Roux Culinary Collective; Ochsner EatFit; Michael Brown, owner of Motivated Muscle; Sasha Newman, owner of Sculpt by Fierce; Emerson Nelson, hip-hop, backup dancer; Catherine Woodfox, international performer and former dancer with the Ailey School; and Tania Daley, owner of School of Dance and Fitness.

Adult tickets are $5 per individual class ($7 for the Main Stage classes), or $25 for the entire event. Individual tickets include admission to the Expo Hall. Registration for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament is $30 per team. Tickets can be purchased at www.fitnolafitfest.ticketleap.com.

For more information, call (504) 658-3172 or e-mail nordcfitness@nola.gov.