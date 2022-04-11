Fishman Haygood’s Mike Dodson Selected for Leadership Louisiana

Fishman Haygood Partner Mike Dodson (Photo Courtesy of Fishman Haygood)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Fishman Haygood announced that Mike Dodson, a partner in the firm’s litigation section, has been selected for the 2022 Leadership Louisiana class.

The program, an initiative of the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL), was established in 1989 to offer civic-minded citizens a deeper understanding of the challenges facing our state and the solutions that can help move us forward. Participants demonstrate a willingness to lead, maintain high levels of personal and professional excellence, and feel responsible for and committed to making Louisiana a better place.

Dodson is a member of The Pro Bono Project’s board of directors, a group with a mission to ensure equal access to justice for Louisiana’s most economically disadvantaged citizens. He is active in firm outreach, including by helping to organize the firm’s participation in community-centered events like the New Orleans Bar Association Bar & Grille Cooking Competition, which raises funds for the Veterans Justice Fellowship, a Southeast Louisiana Legal Services initiative that helps provide life-changing civil legal help to address the needs of low-income veterans in our community.

Dodson is also a member of and assists with planning programming for the Louisiana Council of the Urban Land Institute, an organization focused on highlighting and encouraging economic development throughout the state, and he serves as chair of the Real Property Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution committee of the American Bar Association.

Since its inception, Leadership Louisiana has trained more than 1,400 leaders from civic, business, professional, governmental, education, cultural, and nonprofit sectors. Dodson joins 52 other participants in making a one-year commitment to six, two-day sessions at sites across the state. Discussion topics include workforce training, economic strategies for growth, politics, criminal justice, and healthcare, among others.

“My goal is to graduate from Leadership Louisiana with a better understanding both of our state’s unique needs as well as potential ways to effect positive change,” Dodson said.

“As a past Leadership Louisiana participant, it is an honor not only to have another Fishman Haygood attorney reap the rewards of this outstanding program but also to have someone of Mike’s character and caliber join the ranks of alumni,” said firm managing partner John D. Werner.